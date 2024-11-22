Kancheepuram Mayor in trouble again as DMK joins opposition in raising issues

CHENNAI: Chaos ensued in the Kancheepuram Corporation council meeting held on Wednesday, as all the councillors including those from DMK questioned the mayor about stalled development work for the last one year.

Though DMK Mayor Mahalakshmi Yuvaraj managed to steer away a non-confidence motion from her party colleagues in July this year, since then she has been facing severe resistance from councillors during council meetings.

The Thursday council meeting started with an argument as Mayor Mahalakshmi arrived late for the meeting. In addition, the councillors were asked to mark their attendance on a sheet of paper as the register book ran out of paper. Angered by these things, the councillors started to argue with the Corporation commissioner and the mayor.

Then all of them including the DMK councillors started to question the Mayor for not carrying out any development works for the past year. They said that irrespective of hundreds of resolutions being passed, nothing had been implemented yet.

The councillors pointed out that the roads in the entire Kancheepuram are in bad shape. They also raised complaints about garbage accumulation that give tourists, who visit Kancheepuram temples and silk market, a very bad experience. All the parks in Kancheepuram including Anna Park are not just in bad shape but they have turned out into a hub for anti-social activities.

The Mayor and Corporation commissioner were unable to respond to the questions and an argument ensued. But, 191 resolutions were passed.