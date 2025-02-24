Kancheepuram mandates e-permits for mineral transport from quarries starting Feb 25

CHENNAI: Kancheepuram district administration has made e-permits mandatory for the lorries that collect minerals from the quarries in the district from February 25 (Tuesday). This move aims at keeping a check on the amount of minerals carried.

In Kancheepuram, many stone quarries are located in Uthiramerur, Walajabad, Sriperumbudur, and Kundrathur.

Last year, the district administration started issuing permits for the firm that had taken the quarry on lease. However, after receiving many complaints on the amount of minerals taken from the quarries the district administration has ordered that e-permits be mandatory for the lorries that have been collecting the minerals from the quarries, from Tuesday.

It added that the e-permits can be applied online and only vehicles with the permit should be allowed inside the quarries. It further said that e-permits will help keep track of how much minerals are being taken. The district collector has ordered strict action against quarry vehicles that fail to follow the rule.