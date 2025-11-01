Kancheepuram man with conditional bail stabbed at Acharapakkam police station

CHENGALPATTU: A man who had arrived at the Acharapakkam police station in Chengalpattu district to sign under conditional bail was stabbed by another man during an argument inside the station premises on Monday morning.

According to police, the victim, Vinoth Kumar of Padhiri village, and the accused, Vijayakumar of Mathur village, had a long-standing enmity. The two, along with their friends, had earlier been involved in a clash at a Tasmac outlet in Vinnampoondi, following which eight persons were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

The court later granted them conditional bail with a direction to report daily at Acharapakkam police station and sign in the register.

On Friday, October 31, while both men and their friends had come to the station to fulfil bail conditions, an argument broke out between them, reportedly over their earlier dispute. In the heat of the moment, Vijayakumar allegedly pulled out a knife and attacked Vinoth Kumar, stabbing him in the neck.

The police intervened and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital. Doctors said he sustained minor injuries and was out of danger. Vijayakumar was arrested on the spot. A case has been registered, and an investigation is under way.

The incident has sparked concern among residents, who have urged the police to strengthen surveillance near the station to prevent anti-social activity.