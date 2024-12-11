Kancheepuram man kills wife with scissors during quarrel

CHENNAI: Police arrested a man who murdered his wife during a quarrel in Kancheepuram on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Bhuvaneswari (36), a teacher at a private school in Kancheepuram. Her husband Mohanvel (45) is a tailor and the couple had a 10-year-old daughter.

Police said the couple used to quarrel often and during one such heated argument on Tuesday, Mohanvel took a pair of scissors and stabbed Bhuvaneswari in the throat.

On hearing her cries, neighbours ran to the spot and rushed the victim, who suffered heavy blood loss, to a private hospital where she was declared dead.

The Siva Kanchi police have arrested Mohanvel and further investigation is on.