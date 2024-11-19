Kancheepuram GH docs save baby’s life by removing plastic from throat

CHENNAI: Doctors at the Kancheepuram Government Hospital saved a seven-month-old baby by removing the plastic cap of pain relief balm that the baby accidentally swallowed.

The baby boy was in critical condition when he was brought to the hospital and was bleeding heavily. Doctors initially wanted to send him to the Egmore Children’s Hospital but before the ambulance arrived, child specialist Dr Balaji, and ENT Dr Manimala discussed the issue and decided to take the cap out without any surgery.

They carefully lifted the baby boy and started the procedure and within a few minutes, removed the plastic piece without damaging his vocal cord. He was kept under observation for a while and later handed to the parents.

Ajith and Dayana of Mettupalayam in Kancheepuram have a seven-month-old baby boy, Ganesh. On Saturday night, while playing in the cot, Ganesh took a plastic box, which was 1.5-inch diameter wide, and swallowed it.

As it got stuck in the throat, he started crying and within a few minutes, began bleeding heavily. Only after that did the couple notice that he had swallowed the plastic, and rushed him to the Kancheepuram GH. The family members thanked the GH doctors for their timely treatment.