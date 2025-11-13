Kancheepuram first to get TN’s mobile cancer screening service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s flagship cancer-prevention initiative is set to take off in Kancheepuram district, where a state-of-the-art mobile cancer screening project will first be introduced as a pilot. Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday inspected the newly developed cancer screening vehicle at an event, held at the State Secretariat here, signalling the government’s strong push to expand doorstep diagnostic services for women across the State.

Developed at a cost of Rs 1.10 crore, the sophisticated unit is equipped with digital mammography, ECG systems and a semi-auto analyser, enabling early detection of breast, cervical and oral cancers, in addition to screening for diabetes, hypertension, anaemia and cardiac ailments. The pilot deployment in Kancheepuram will be followed by the rollout of 37 more mobile screening vehicles, sanctioned under the Cancer Prevention and Care Programme at a total cost of Rs 40 crore.

At the event, the Chief Minister also handed over appointment orders to 233 newly recruited medical personnel, including 196 assistants and 18 block-level health statisticians selected through TNPSC, along with 19 skilled assistant staff recruited via the Medical Services Recruitment Board. “The appointments reflect the government’s commitment to filling vacancies swiftly to maintain uninterrupted public health services,” a release from the state government said.

The Health and Family Welfare department noted that since 2021, 7,413 medical staff, including assistant surgeons, dental surgeons and allied health workers, have been appointed through MRB, significantly strengthening the healthcare delivery system. Minister Ma Subramanian and other health officials were present during the event.