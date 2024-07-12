Kancheepuram factory supervisor stabbed to death by workers post quarrel

CHENNAI: A 50-year-old man who works as a supervisor at a factory in Kancheepuram was killed during a quarrel on Thursday.

The deceased identified as Kanaga Rao of Hyderabad was working as a supervisor in a private steel factory in Kancheepuram for the past 25 years.

Two days ago, there was a quarrel between Kanaga Rao and the factory workers. Following that, on Thursday night, two of the workers stabbed the supervisor in the stomach and fled the spot.

Kanaga Rao was rushed to the Kancheepuram GH but was declared brought dead.

Upon information, the Dusi police visited the spot and sent his body for a post-mortem exam.

The police have registered a case and a search is under way to capture the accused who are missing.