Kancheepuram Corporation’s gas crematorium malfunctions, residents affected by smoke

CHENNAI: Residents of the Vellai Kulam area have raised complaints that the gas crematorium established by Kancheepuram Corporation is malfunctioning, causing suffocating smoke to spread across nearby residential areas.

The Corporation had set up two gas crematoriums in Thayar Kulam and Vellai Kulam, each equipped with a 60-foot chimney designed to release smoke safely into the air without affecting the surroundings.

However, the crematorium at Vellai Kulam has not been maintained properly.

As a result, when bodies are cremated, toxic smoke escapes in large quantities through the side windows instead of rising through the chimney.

Residents, including senior citizens, children, and patients, say they are severely affected.

They also fear that prolonged exposure could lead to health issues.

Locals allege that blockages in the chimney may be the reason for the malfunction and have demanded urgent repairs.

Despite repeated complaints, they claim no action has been taken so far and have requested that cremations be temporarily halted at the facility until maintenance is carried out.

When contacted, the Corporation Health Department said steps have been initiated to address the issue.

“We have instructed the contractor to immediately carry out maintenance work. In addition, we are taking steps to increase the height of the chimney by about 20 feet to ensure proper dispersal of smoke. Work will begin soon, and such problems will not occur in future,” officials stated.