Kancheepuram: 21-year-old missing youth found buried in Palar riverbed

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old youth was allegedly murdered and his body was buried in the Palar riverbed in Walajabad on Thursday.

The police identified the deceased as Dhanush alias Tharun of Ayyampettai in Walajabad. He had completed his UG and was waiting for the TNPSC examination results.

According to the police, Tharun’s friends visited him at his house on the night of July 6 (Saturday). They picked him up on a bike and left the place. Tharun did not return home after that and his mobile phone remained switched off, the police said. Following this, Tharun’s parents filed a missing complaint in the Walajabad police station and the police had registered a case.

Meanwhile, the villagers of Villivalam noticed a human leg in the Palar riverbed on Thursday evening and informed the police immediately. The Walajabad police team rushed to the spot and the police dug out the body in the presence of the officials of the revenue department.

During the investigation, the police confirmed that the deceased was Tharun and sent the body to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. The police have registered a case and have detained Tharun’s friends and further investigation is on to find the motive behind the murder.