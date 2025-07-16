Kamaraj’s 123rd birth anniversary celebrated with fanfare; Kanimozhi unveils new statue in Tiruchuli

MADURAI: The 123rd birth anniversary of former Chief Minister K Kamaraj was celebrated in Madurai and various parts of the southern districts on Tuesday.

In recognition of his significant contributions to society, the birth anniversary of the legendary leader Kamaraj is observed as ‘Educational Development Day.’

The anniversary assumed special significance at Kamaraj Centenary Memorial in Virudhunagar, the leader’s birthplace, where ministers KKSSR Ramachandran, Thangam Thennarasu and others garlanded the statue of the former Chief Minister. The programme was organised by the Department of Information and Public Relations. Officials also garlanded the Kamaraj statue on the premises of the Virudhunagar Collectorate.

Meanwhile, at a programme organised in a private school at Kalloorani village in Tiruchuli, Thoothukudi MP and senior DMK leader Kanimozhi unveiled a life-size statue of late Kamaraj and paid floral tributes on the occasion.