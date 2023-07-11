Kamarajar birth anniv to be observed as Education Development Day

CHENNAI: July 15, birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Kamarajar, to be observed as Education Development Day in TN schools

With the view to eliminate illiteracy in Tamil Nadu, the School Education Department has announced that July 15, the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister K Kamarajar will be observed as "Education Development Day" in the State.

As per the order from the department, the uniform-clad students have been encouraged to decorate the school premises with a portrait of Kamarajar, and dedicate the day for development of education at their schools.

Teachers have been directed to guide the students after the government issued an order to celebrate Education Development Day on July 15th as a special and remarkable event every year forward, starting this academic year 2023-2024.

Further, schools have been directed to conduct motivational speeches along with additional activities, such as competitions in arts, painting, essay writing, and poetry, as well as offering prizes to encourage the spirit of education advocated by Kamarajar. Additionally, students will be made aware of the achievements of Kamarajar in various aspects.