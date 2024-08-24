Kamal Haasan's MNM demands strict laws to curb crimes against women

CHENNAI: Makkal Needhi Maiam on Friday demanded the state and Centre to enact stringent legislations to punish those who commit heinous crimes against women and drug prevalence.

A resolution was adopted at the party’s executive and governing council meeting, which was presided over by party founder Kamal Haasan on Friday. “Those who were involved in such heinous crimes should be given stringent punishment through the special courts,” the resolution said.

In the wake of the devastating landslide at Wayanad in Kerala, MNM has urged the state government to create awareness among all sections of the people on the impact of climate change. “Following the landslide at Wayanad, the Tamil Nadu government should constitute an expert committee to identify the landslide-prone locations through the latest technologies and take precautionary steps. The rules should be framed in such a way to prevent new constructions in the landslide-prone areas,” the resolution said.

MNM also urged the state government to take steps based on the lessons learnt from the previous year’s floods during the northeast monsoon, which is set to begin soon. “The government should take all the precautionary steps and should monitor all kinds of weather forecasts carefully. It should coordinate with all the voluntary organisations, political parties and the public during the monsoon-related activities,” it said.

In another resolution, MNM demanded the Union government fulfil the farmers’ demand to provide a legal guarantee to the MS Swaminathan Committee’s recommendation on the minimum support price for agricultural produce.

Panel formed to face 2026 polls

For the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls in 2026, MNM has decided to form an election committee to face the ensuing polls and also empowered the party’s governing council to take all decisions in this regard. “All the decisions taken at the governing council should be implemented by the executive council,” it said. The party also decided to hold the party’s general council before February 9 next year.