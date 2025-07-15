Kamal Haasan to take oath as Rajya Sabha MP on July 25

CHENNAI: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan, elected to the Rajya Sabha last month with the support of the DMK-led alliance, will be sworn in as a Member of Parliament on July 25.

Haasan was one of four candidates fielded by the ruling alliance for the biennial Rajya Sabha elections held in June.

Alongside him, the DMK nominated former Additional Advocate General and incumbent MP P Wilson, poet and writer Rajathi alias Salma, and SR Sivalingam.

All four candidates were elected unopposed.

From the opposition AIADMK, former MPs IS Inbadurai and M Dhanapal were also elected unopposed to the Upper House.

This marks the first time a representative of the MNM will enter the Rajya Sabha.

The party, in a statement issued from its headquarters on Monday, confirmed that Haasan will take his oath in Parliament on July 25.