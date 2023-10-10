Kamal Haasan greets former AG Parasaran on his 97th birthday

CHENNAI: Actor and MNM founder Kamal Haasan has greeted former Attorney General K Parasaran on his 97th birthday.

"I wish to celebrate the extraordinary life of a gentleman with a genteel heart, Shri Keshava Parasaran, my athimbare, who has donned many hats in his illustrious life. Legal savant, Member of Parliament, religious scholar, sports and arts aficionado and above all a devoted husband and father," he wrote in social media on Monday.

Parasaran who appeared as lawyer for the infant deity - Ram Lalla Virajman - and other Hindu parties in the Supreme Court was appointed as the chief of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra which oversees the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Haasan who is a relative of Parasaran hailed him as a firm believer who stood up for our culture and constitution and he has taught "us to stand by our conviction and laugh out our differences. An honest man who did not hesitate to defy the powerful governments he represented, his righteousness earned him the title “Pitamaha of Indian Bar Association”."

For him, he wrote, "You shall always be my affectionate athimbare, whose presence in my life I have always treasured. Parasaran athimbare, you are an epitome of love, affection, knowledge and simplicity. The entire country is indebted to your extraordinary career in public service and wishes you birthday greetings on your 97th Birthday."