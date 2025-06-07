Kamal Haasan declares Rs 305 crore in assets; files affidavit for Rajya Sabha polls

CHENNAI: Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan declared total assets worth Rs 305 crore and an income of Rs 78.90 crore for the financial year 2023-24 in the affidavit filed for the upcoming biennial Rajya Sabha election.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the actor-politician's assets include Rs 245.86 crore in immovable properties and Rs 59.69 crore in movable properties.

Kamal Haasan owns four-wheelers worth Rs 8.43 crore including Mahindra Bolero, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Lexus. He studied up to class 8 at Sir M Ct Muthiah Chettiar Higher Secondary School in Purasawalkam.

Senior advocate P Wilson, candidate of DMK has declared Rs 12.58 crore movable assets including Benz, Toyota cars and Rs 28.08 crore immovable properties including agriculture land. He also added Rs 15 lakh in cash on hand.

DMK candidate and poet Salma has declared Rs 90.09 lakh in movable assets and Rs 1.15 crore in immovable properties, with Rs 1 lakh cash in hand.

Ex-minister and DMK's Salem district secretary SR Sivalingam has reported total assets worth Rs 1.34 crore includes Rs 76.04 lakh movable property and Rs 58.61 lakh immovable property along with Rs 50,000 in cash.

Former MLA and AIADMK candidate IS Inbadurai has declared Rs 64.49 lakh worth of movable assets and Rs 2.54 crore worth of immovable properties with Rs 1.25 lakh cash.

AIADMK candidate M Dhanpal has also reported total assets, including Rs 5.09 crore in movable assets and Rs 3.46 crore in immovable property, with Rs 1.25 lakh in cash.

The polling would be held between 9 am and 4 pm on June 19, and the counting of votes would commence at 5 pm on the same day.