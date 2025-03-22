Kamal announces new office bearers as party gears up for 2026 Assembly elections

CHENNAI: Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan has announced that his party is gearing up for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections with full momentum.

Releasing a list of new 13 office-bearers including four state secretaries and eight district secretaries on Friday night, he said that this is the right time to initiate strategic planning and preparatory activities to ensure the party’s strong presence in the political arena. The announcement of new office bearers were made on the eve of the party's administrative council and executive committee meeting on March 22.

Haasan stressed the need for accelerating membership drives, appointment of office bearers, on-ground political activities, and training camps within the party. "This is a crucial moment where we must realise that these efforts should multiply manifold," he said.

He further stated that the party leadership has been closely observing the contributions of its functionaries and has decided to entrust key responsibilities to those demonstrating exceptional performance. Announcing a fresh set of appointments, he extended his best wishes to the newly designated office bearers, acknowledging their dedication and hard work.

“The positions granted are not mere honorary titles but significant responsibilities aimed at strengthening the party's structure and serving the people,” the actor-turned-politician said.

Encouraging party members to work diligently at the grassroots level, he assured that those who contribute effectively will be duly recognised. He also called for complete cooperation from all party members towards the newly appointed state, regional, and district administrators.