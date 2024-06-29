Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: ‘Kick’ driving people to illicit arrack; prohibition not feasible, says Duraimurugan

CHENNAI: At a time when the AIADMK was going hammer and tongs against the ruling DMK over the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, senior DMK minister and Leader of the House in the State Assembly Duraimurugan on Saturday said that people drink illicit arrack because it gives them kick.

Speaking in the State Assembly on Saturday, Duraimurugan said that the exhausted bodies of hard working people require it (liquor) and over time they (People consuming alcohol) become immune to drinking the liquor sold at the retail IMFL outlets.

"He derives 'kick' from it (illicit liquor)." Joining the issue with a few MLAs like PMK's GK Mani who demanded total prohibition in the state, state prohibition minister S Muthusamy said, "Please, answer with conscience. Is total prohibition really possible? If we point this out, you people denigrate us."

Rushing to the defence of his cabinet colleague, Duraimurugan recalled the old quote of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and wondered if it was possible to enforce total prohibition when Tamil Nadu is surrounded by states like Puducherry, Karnataka and Andhra where liquor is sold.

Arguing that the intention of the Chief Minister was to enforce total prohibition but the situations were not conducive to enforce total prohibition, minister Muthusamy said that they have been reducing the number of shops in the state, but even when one shop is closed people travel to the nearest shop to consume liquor.