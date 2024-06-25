Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Edappadi calls health minister Ma Subramanian 'unfit', demands his resignation

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition (LoP) Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday said that the government had procured Fomepizole, which is used to treat methanol poisoning, only after he raised the issue on June 20. However, the state health minister Ma Subramanian was trying to cover up the department's failure to stock such vital medicine and provide appropriate treatment to the victims of the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, he claimed and demanded his resignation.

"The victims were admitted to hospitals in Puducherry, Villupuram, Kallakurichi and Salem on June 19. I raised the issue on the non-availability of Fomepizole injection that is used to treat methanol poisoning in the state on June 20. Only after that were the injections procured. Until then, the victims were not administered Fomepizole. But the minister (Ma Subramanian) lied (on the availability of the drug)," Palaniswami told reporters.

Rebutting the health minister for demanding his resignation as LoP on charges of spreading rumours, Palaniswami said, "He is the most unfit minister in the cabinet as the health department had failed to give appropriate treatment to save lives. To cover up, he has been lying to divert the issue. This is not the first time."

Instead of talking about Fomepizole injection, the minister health spoke about the medicine used to treat ulcers, Palaniswami said, and demanded his resignation for failing in his duty.

Meanwhile, Palaniswami called on Governor R N Ravi today to submit a memorandum, urging for a CBI probe into the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy that has claimed at least 60 lives as of Tuesday. The AIADMK general secretary was accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP and former minister C Ve Shanmugam and other senior leaders of the party.