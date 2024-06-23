Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: DMK government rejects Opposition demand for CBI probe

CHENNAI: The heated exchanges between the ruling DMK and the Opposition AIADMK over the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, which has claimed more than 50 lives so far, continued for yet another day in the Assembly on Saturday, with the latter staging a walkout while the government rejecting the demand for a CBI probe.

As soon as the House convened, the AIADMK legislators led by party chief and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami sought adjournment of the question hour and instead allow them to raise the Kallakurichi case.

However, Speaker M Appavu said question hour cannot be adjourned and assured to grant them time during zero hour to raise the matter. But the opposition was not satisfied and later staged a walkout.

Speaking to reporters, Palaniswami alleged that truth would not emerge from the inquiries of the one-man commission. Instead, the government should order a CBI probe, which is why the party approached the Madras High Court, he said.

Later, when the media asked why the government was against CBI probe, Law Minister S Regupathy said the then AIADMK regime did not order a CBI probe when a similar case happened in Panruti nor did it constitute a judicial commission. “We are not hiding anything. We are transparent. Hence, a CBI probe is not necessary."

The two party MLAs who faced accusations from Palaniswami in connection with the hooch tragedy were ready to face any action and quit if the charges against them were proven, he said. "Our MLAs have said that they are ready to subject themselves to any action if the allegations are proven,” he said.