Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: DMDK cadre protest flaying DMK govt

MADURAI: The cadre from DMDK lodged a protest in Madurai on Tuesday condemning the state government for the hooch tragedy, which claimed more than 60 lives in Kallakurichi.

They raised slogans claiming that 60 persons lost their lives as they became victims of the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi and still many others, who consumed it, are under treatment.

They appealed to Chief Minister MK Stalin to resign from his post taking moral responsibility for the deaths.