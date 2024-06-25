Begin typing your search...

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: ‘Arrested bootlegger not from AIADMK’

In a statement issued by VP Sekar, the party’s Attur union secretary said that S Suresh alias Suresh Kumar, 40, who was arrested in a prohibition case had joined AIADMK after quitting DMK in 2018.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|25 Jun 2024 6:27 PM GMT
Edappadi K Palaniswami (Photo: Hemanathan M)

CHENNAI: The AIADMK has refuted claims that a bootlegger arrested in Kallakurichi was a party member.

Because of his anti-party activities, he was expelled from the AIADMK.

Meanwhile, in a bid to divert attention of people from the issue of hooch tragedy, a fake message is being spread out that Suresh belonged to the AIADMK.

