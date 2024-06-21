Kallakurichi hooch toll hits 40; more heads roll, one-man panel headed by ex-HC judge to probe

CHENNAI: The toll in hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi went up to 40 on Thursday, including 19 of them from Karunapuram village alone, which intensified the political storm against the government and the police. Chief Minister MK Stalin announced Rs 10 lakh solatium to the kin of the victims, while ADGP Mahesh Aggarwal under whom the Prohibition Enforcement Wing comes, was shunted out of the post.

From Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, BJP State president K Annamalai and DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakant to ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala and actor-politician Vijay were among the opposition leaders who consoled the bereaving families.

Sports and Youth Welfare Minister and ruling DMK’s youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin and other ministers and party leaders also went to the district to oversee the relief work in the aftermath of the tragedy.

After chairing a detailed review meeting to discuss the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy with ministers and senior officials, Chief Minister MK Stalin ordered the constitution of a one-man commission by retired Madras High Court judge P Gokuldoss to conduct a comprehensive probe into the tragedy, ascertain the reasons and recommend measures to prevent such incidents in future. The commission would submit its report within three months, a government release said.

Besides Rs 10 lakh for the kin of the victims, Stalin also announced Rs 50,000 each to persons undergoing treatment from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

Stalin, who also handles the Home portfolio, directed the police to ascertain from where the methanol mixed in the arrack was sourced, arrest all involved in production and sale of illicit liquor, and seize and destroy the methanol used in the instant case.

The Health Department was instructed to monitor the condition of those undergoing treatment at the government hospitals in Kallakurichi, Villupuram, and Salem in Tamil Nadu, and JIPMER, Puducherry, and ensure that they were provided special treatment.

He also instructed the Home Secretary and ADGP to immediately visit Kallakurichi and submit a report about the incident within two days.

Meanwhile in Karunapuram, from where nearly half of the victims hailed, the families conducted group cremation along the Komughi riverbank, which was delayed by rains.