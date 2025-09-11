Kallakurichi farmer surrenders at Vellore jail with severed heads of wife, her suspected lover

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed in Vellore on Wednesday after a man who allegedly killed his wife and her suspected lover in Kallakurichi arrived at the Central Prison carrying their severed heads in a bag, Daily Thanthi reported.

Police said the accused, Kolanji (52), a farmer from Malaikottalam village in Kallakurichi district, suspected his second wife Lakshmi (39) of having an affair with Thangarasu (60), a villager. On Tuesday night, finding the two together on the terrace of his house, he allegedly hacked them to death with a sickle and beheaded them.

The next morning, Kolanji travelled by bus via Tiruvannamalai to Vellore, carrying the heads wrapped in cloth. He reached the Central Prison at Thorapadi around 6.30 am, and told jail guards he had killed his wife and her lover. When the guards checked his bag, they were shocked to find two bloodstained heads inside.

The Bagayam police rushed to the spot along with senior officials, seized the bag, and took Kolanji into custody. Later, relatives identified the victims as Lakshmi and Thangarasu. The Kallakurichi police, who were informed, took custody of the accused and recovered the murder weapon.

Further investigation is underway.