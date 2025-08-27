Kallakurichi crash: Groom-to-be, parents killed; TVK functionary’s car involved

CHENNAI: Three members of a family were killed in a road accident near the Thirukovilur bypass in Kallakurichi district.

Narayanan, who was to be married on September 4, was travelling with his parents, Arumugam and Chelliammaal, to distribute wedding invitations, when a car rammed into their two-wheeler, according to a Thanthi TV report.

All three sustained severe injuries and, despite being rushed to hospital, succumbed during treatment.

The car was reportedly driven by a functionary of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Police have launched an intensive search to nab the driver.