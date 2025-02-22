Kaliammal to part ways with NTK, likely to join DMK: Reports

CHENNAI: In a recent development, it is speculated that Naam Tamilar Katchi's Women's Wing State Coordinator, Kaliammal, is set to part ways with the party.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, a rift has developed between the party’s Chief Coordinator, Seeman, and Kaliammal.

An invitation for a recent event mentioned her name with the title Social Activist instead of her party designation. Adding to the speculation, Kaliammal stated that she would announce her decision soon, the report added.

In light of this, Seeman, while addressing the media, stated that Kaliammal has complete freedom to make her own decision.

He also added that the party is going through a phase of natural transition.

Meanwhile, it is also speculated that Kaliammal might join hands with the DMK.