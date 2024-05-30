Tamil Nadu government launches 'Kalangarai' career guidance programme for Sri Lankan Tamil students

CHENNAI: The state rehabilitation and non-resident welfare department has launched a career guidance program for Sri Lankan Tamil school students, 'Kalangarai' to support and empower students residing in rehabilitation camps across the state.

A release issued by B Krishnamoorthy, commissioner of Rehabilitation and Non Resident Welfare department said that the Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Non Resident Welfare department in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Model Schools of School Education Department successfully launched a one-day career guidance program for Sri Lankan Tamil students called ' Kalangarai'.

Approximately, about 57,772 Sri Lankan Tamils live in 103 Sri Lankan Tamil Rehabilitation Camps in 29 districts across Tamil Nadu. This year, about 2,250 students from the camps passed class X, XI and XI, the release pointed out, adding that the Kalangarai career guidance program, which was inaugurated at Professor Anbazhagam Educational Campus (DPI campus), was conducted in Government model schools in 29 districts, targeting the students.

About 50 students from Puzhal Sri Lankan Rehabilitation Camp took part in the inauguration, while other students attending the program in the government model schools in their respective districts joined it through video conferencing.

K Nandakumar, secretary of the Public and Rehabilitation department highlighted the importance and benefits of the program and emphasized the various welfare schemes offered by the state government for their benefit, including cash doles and educational scholarship.

B Krishanmoorthy, commissioner of rehabilitation and welfare of non-resident Tamils department said that the career guidance program was testament to the government's commitment to providing educational assistance and employment opportunities to Sri Lankan Tamils.