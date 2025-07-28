Kalam an inspiring icon, hails ISRO chief on 10th death anniversary

CHENNAI: The tenth death anniversary of former PresidentDr APJ Abdul Kalamwas observed in various parts of Madurai and other districts on Sunday.

Relatives of the late President offered prayers at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam National Memorial in Pei Karumbu, Rameswaram and paid floral tributes to mark the death anniversary.

Ramanathapuram Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon and officials from various government departments, as well as the Rameswaram Municipality, paid homage.

Meanwhile, V Narayanan, Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), visited the house of Kalam and the ‘Mission of Life’ gallery in Rameswaram on the occasion.

During his visit, Dr Narayanan interacted with relatives of Kalam’s family, recalling the profound contributions and legacy of Dr Kalam during his tenure with the ISRO.

He reflected on Dr Kalam’s visionary leadership in India’s space and missile programmes and highlighted how his work continues to inspire generations of scientists and technologists. He also paid floral tributes at Kalam’s memorial.