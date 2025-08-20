Kalaipattarai to integrate art with anti-drug drive in State-run schools

CHENNAI: With anti-drug clubs already operating in State-run schools to create awareness on substance abuse among students, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Wednesday launched Kalaipattarai (art gallery) initiative in the city, integrating knowledge, awareness and art.

This initiative will promote learning life skills and arts among students along with learning about substance abuse. Kalaipattarai has been launched for students in high and higher secondary classes from 9-12 in State-run schools.

A senior official of the education department said, “Through Kalaipattarai, students will be given an opportunity to express their thoughts and understanding of drug abuse and impacts of it on an individual and on society as a whole.”

The anti-drug clubs have already been established in 13,903 high and secondary schools across the State. Students in these clubs are engaged in innovative training sessions on anti-drug awareness through painting competitions and posters among other events. They’re also involved in life skills training and special seminars by medical experts on the health problems caused by drug use and drug resistance.

“Students are already taught the adverse impact of drugs, and the need for self-awareness and resistance. Now, by integrating various art forms, the impact will be deeper, and they will also develop an interest in the art form,” said an official of the department. “Currently, some of the club activities are done on a pilot basis. This will be extended to all schools across TN after receiving feedback.”

During the launch and subsequent workshop, an introductory session on the harms caused by drug addiction and the life skills needed to protect students from it was held on Wednesday, in which 50 teachers and 90 students participated. Teacher coordinators of the anti-drug clubs in each school of the respective district will be trained, and Kalaipattarai workshops will be implemented for students.

The State government has allocated Rs 1.50 crore for training, which also included life skills.