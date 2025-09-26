Kalaimamani awards spark outrage over honour for Valli Kummi promoter linked to caste vows

CHENNAI: The state government’s September 24 announcement of Kalaimamani awardees for 2021–2023 has triggered sharp criticism after the inclusion of K.K.C. Balu, State treasurer of the ruling DMK ally Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK). Balu is closely associated with Valli Kummi, a traditional folk practice in which women are made to vow that they will not marry outside their caste, a custom widely condemned as discriminatory.

Writers, political leaders and rights groups say that recognising an art form tied to such rituals undermines the ideals of equality, liberty and social justice. They argue that the government’s move sends a regressive signal at a time when Tamil Nadu is striving to dismantle caste barriers and has demanded that the award be withdrawn.

Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association general secretary Aadhavan Dheetchanya said on social media platform X that honouring Balu was a “disgrace”, accusing him of promoting caste pride and rituals that pressure women into pledging endogamy. He described the award as more suited to “those who glorify killings driven by caste arrogance” than to someone advancing art.

Tiruvallur Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil echoed the concern, urging the State to revoke the honour. “Art should unite people and foster harmony. Practices like Valli Kummi that institutionalise caste divisions must be discouraged, not rewarded,” he said, urging the government to reconsider the decision and withdraw the award.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) deputy general secretary Vanniarasu, while welcoming the recognition of other folk artistes such as Veera Sankar for folk songs, Kamatchi for Poikkal Kuthirai dance, Marungan for Naiyandi melam nadaswaram and Munusamy for Periya melam, called Balu’s inclusion “shocking”. “Through Valli Kummi, Balu administers vows to women that they will not marry men from other castes. This violates their right to choose their partners,” he said. “It is disturbing that in the very land of Periyar, who dedicated his life to women’s liberation, an ideology rooted in caste is being honoured. Awarding Balu only serves to encourage caste pride.”

Vanniarasu demanded that the State government immediately withdraw the Kalaimamani award announced for Balu and ban Valli Kummi, which he said perpetuates caste-based discrimination.