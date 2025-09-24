CHENNAI: Actors SJ Surya, Sai Pallavi, Vikram Prabhu, George Maryan, K Manikandan and others have been selected to receive Kalaimamani awards, the highest civilian awards conferred on doyens of arts by the Tamil Nadu government. The awards will be presented by Chief Minister MK Stalin next month.

According to a state government press note, Iyal Isai Nataka Mandram selected the recipients for the awards. For 2021, SJ Surya, Sai Pallavi, Lingusamy (director), JK alias M Jayakumar (art director) and Super Subbarayan (stunt choreographer) will receive the Kalaimamani award in the cinema category.

Vikram Prabhu, Jaya Guhanathan (actors), Viveka (lyricist), Diamond Babu (public relations), and D Lakshmikanthan (still photographer) will receive awards for the year 2022. K Manikandan, George Maryan (actors), Anirudh (music director), Shweta Mohan (singer), Sandy alias A Santhoshkumar (dance choreographer) and Nikil Murugan (public relations) will receive the 2023 awards.

Apart from movie stars, Kalaimamani awards will be conferred on achievers in other art forms such as literature, music, dance, theatre, television drama, folk arts and others. Recipients of the award will receive a gold medal weighing 3 sovereigns (24 grams) and a shield.

Writer N Murugesa Pandian will receive the Bharathiyar Award while singer KJ Yesudas will be conferred with the MS Subbulakshmi Award. Meanwhile, dancer Muthukannammal will receive the Balasaraswati Award. The recipients of the special awards will receive a cheque worth Rs 2 lakh and a gold medal weighing 24 grams.

"A committee was formed to scrutinise the applications received by Iyal Isai Nataka Mandram and shortlist awardees while the general body of the Mandram approved the shortlist," the release added.