Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme: TN government to reopen applications from May 29

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has announced that applications for the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Scheme will be reopened from May 29, for women who were previously ineligible or unable to apply.

This move aims to ensure that all deserving women receive the benefits of the scheme.

According to the Tamil Nadu government, there are currently 2,26,14,128 family ration cards in the state.

Of these, only 1.14 crore women have been approved to receive benefits under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Scheme.

Nearly 1.12 crore women who may be eligible have not yet received the assistance.

To address this gap, the TN government is introducing provisions to allow women who were earlier considered ineligible to reapply, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Chief Minister Stalin, announced during a recent cabinet meeting that steps will be taken to provide these women the opportunity to submit their applications again.

The Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Scheme was launched in September 2023 by Chief Minister Stalin, as part of the DMK government’s election promises.

The scheme provides Rs. 1,000 per month as a basic income support to eligible women family heads in Tamil Nadu.

It is named in honour of former Chief Minister Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi, recognizing his contributions to social justice and welfare.

Eligible women who were left out during the initial application window can submit fresh applications starting from May 29, ensuring they are considered for the monthly financial assistance under this scheme.