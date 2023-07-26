Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme: 36 lakh applications received so far

CHENNAI: The state government has received over 36 lakh applications online for the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Scheme so far in the first phase of the special camps conducted in the state to identify beneficiaries.



Chief Minister M K Stalin launched the special camp for registering the applications for Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Scheme at a function in Dharmapuri on July 24.

In the first phase of the special camps conducted in 20,765 fair price shops (ration shops), the government has received 36,06,974 applications online till 6pm on Wednesday, said a released issued by the state government after Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena held a review of the scheme implementation with all district collectors through video conference. The first phase of the camp conducted to register the applications would end on August 4.

As per the release, about 34,350 volunteers are functioning for the camps in which the volunteers are allocated based on the number of ration cards attached to each fair price shop. The government has made arrangements in each camp to help check the applications and help fill the applications.

In each center, a volunteer would help the people to fill the applicants. The second phase of the special camps could be conducted in 14,825 fair price shops from August 5 to 16, the statement added.

Distribution of applications and tokens for participation in the special camps would commence four days prior to the second phase of the camp. The Chief Minister will launch the scheme of distributing Rs 1,000 per eligible homemaker on September 15.