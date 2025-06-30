Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam ambit expanded, more women to be eligible

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has expanded the eligibility criteria for its Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam, under which eligible women heading households receive a monthly assistance of Rs 1,000.

A new government order outlines a fresh set of exemptions, allowing more women to apply under the scheme who were previously considered ineligible.

The scheme, launched in 2023, had previously laid down a list of disqualifications, including vehicle ownership, recipient of other state or central pensions, among others.

During a review meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary on June 19, the government has now included additional exemptions to widen access during the second phase of the scheme's implementation.

As per the latest order, three new categories of women are now allowed to apply, provided they meet the other basic criteria and do not fall under the disqualification clauses

One, women from families where a member receives a special time scale pension: these are families of retired government employees who served under special time scale pay structures. If the applicant herself is not the pensioner and meets all other eligibility conditions, she can now apply under the scheme.

Two, women from families that own four-wheelers purchased through government-subsidised schemes: Earlier, ownership of four-wheelers led to automatic disqualification. The government has now exempted those families who availed such vehicles under any government financial assistance scheme.

Three, eligible women in households where a widow or destitute woman receives certain pensions: This includes families where someone receives pension under the Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme, destitute widow pension, support for abandoned or separated women, or pensions for unmarried poor women aged over 50. If the applicant is not the direct pensioner and meets other conditions, she is now eligible to apply.

These new exemptions come in addition to existing relaxations announced in earlier order, including exemptions for households caring for persons with severe intellectual disabilities, spinal injuries, Parkinson's, muscular dystrophy, or leprosy.

The government had earlier also extended the scheme's coverage to over 19,000 Sri Lankan Tamil refugees living in 106 camps across 29 districts in Tamil Nadu.