Kalaignar Kaivinai Scheme launch on April 18: Minister TM Anbarasan

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will launch the Kalaignar Kaivinai Scheme on April 18 in Kundrathur, Kancheepuram district, MSMEs Minister TM Anbarasan announced in the State Assembly.

The new scheme aims to support and uplift traditional artisans across the state, ensuring inclusivity regardless of social background.

Replying to the debate on the demand for grants for the MSMEs department at the Assembly, Anbarasan explained the distinct features of the Kalaignar Kaivinai Scheme and compared it with the Union Government’s PM Vishwakarma Scheme, stating that the state’s initiative offers more comprehensive and accessible support for artisans.

“The Vishwakarma scheme introduced by the Centre encourages caste-based professions and may discourage students from pursuing higher education by binding them to their family trade,” said Anbarasan.

“In contrast, the Kalaignar Kaivinai Scheme is designed to be inclusive and forward-looking, enabling artisans to choose their preferred trade.”

Unlike the central scheme, which requires beneficiaries to continue their family profession, he said that the state scheme allows artisans with a minimum of five years’ experience to choose from any of the listed trades.

“While the Vishwakarma scheme sets the minimum age at 18, the state’s scheme sets it at 35 years, ensuring that youth can continue higher education without disruption.”

The Centre’s scheme offers only loans with no subsidy and disburses them in two installments. In contrast, the state scheme provides loans in a single installment, along with a 25 per cent capital subsidy covering 25 categories of trades.