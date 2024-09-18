Kalai Thiruvizha to include differently-abled students from govt, aided schools in TN

CHENNAI: Accepting the request of members of the differently-abled community and giving a chance for differently-abled students to participate in cultural activities, the school education department has extended the ‘Kalai Thiruvizha’ festival for students of Tamil Nadu special schools.

As per the circular from the integrated school education department, all students of government and government-aided schools (including special schools) will be given an opportunity to participate in the ‘Kalai Thiruvizha’ festival.

The school principals (including special schools) have been instructed to make the necessary preparations so that students of special schools also participate. The department has also extended the date to wrap the school-level events by September 27.

After the school-level events, the winners list will be uploaded to the Educational Management Information System (EMIS) portal. Meanwhile, the kalai thiruvizha for the current academic year is being conducted for all classes.