'Kaaval Karangal' reunited 30 missing persons with families in Sept

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police's Kaaval Karangal initiative reunited 30 missing persons with their families and rescued 154 homeless and destitute individuals across the city in September this year, according to official data provided by city police.

A teenager who went missing from Salem in July due to a mental health condition was rescued near Egmore Railway Station by the Chintadripet Police with assistance from Uravugal Trust. His mother, Sulochana, recognised him after a video was circulated online. The Kaaval Karangal team facilitated their reunion by bringing his family to Chennai.

Officials said a technology-driven platform is being developed to enhance the programme's efficiency through real-time tracking, faster response, and coordination among police stations, NGOs, hospitals, and shelters.

In September alone, 154 individuals were rescued and provided assistance — 41 received psychiatric treatment, nine were hospitalised for physical illnesses, and 112 unclaimed bodies were given proper burials with NGO support, an official release stated.

Kaaval Karangal, an initiative started by the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) in April 2021, has benefited over 8,700 people in distress over the last four years.

The Kaaval Karangal initiative, operating under the guidance of GCP Commissioner A Arun, continues to focus on the rescue, rehabilitation, and reintegration of homeless and vulnerable individuals, the release added.