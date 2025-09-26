KA Sengottaiyan denies any discreet meet with expelled leaders, including OPS

COIMBATORE: Amidst speculations among political circles over AIADMK ex-minister KA Sengottaiyan holding discreet meetings with expelled leaders towards the party’s unification, the senior leader on Friday made an earnest appeal not to spread rumours.

“I did not meet anyone over political reasons, and some are spreading rumours intentionally. It pains me as I visited Chennai only for personal reasons,” he said, when the media asked him about speculations of him meeting O Panneerselvam in Chennai on September 24.

Delving further into the issue, Sengottaiyan said some are spreading rumours to malign his image. “I don’t wish to point fingers at those spreading rumours. However, I request that they stop spreading false information. It’s not a warning, but my kind request,” he said.

Stressing his call for the unification and strengthening of AIADMK, Sengottaiyan said the dreams of MGR and Jayalalithaa should be fulfilled. “That’s my only intention, and I did not express any other opinion. Till now, I haven’t met anyone,” he said.

Reaffirming his loyalty to AIADMK, Sengottaiyan said, “I have remained a loyal cadre to AIADMK in my 45 years of political service. People, cadre and the AIADMK are my lifeline,” he said.

After Sengottaiyan's ultimatum to the party’s leadership regarding the reunification of estranged leaders, he was stripped of his party posts by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. Since then, the supporters of

O Panneerselvam and VK Sasikala have been visiting the residence of Sengottaiyan to pledge their support.