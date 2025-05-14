Justice will be delivered in Kodanad case too: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said justice will be delivered in the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case. In a brief interaction with the media after his morning walk at the HADP ground in Udhagamandalam, Stalin hailed the judgment in the Pollachi sex scandal.

“During the campaign for the last Lok Sabha polls, I assured that whoever is the accused in the Pollachi sex case will be punished. The verdict has now come,” he said.

Further, Stalin recollected his remarks in the Assembly, “Pollachi sexual assault is evidence of the happenings in the AIADMK regime. Justice will also be delivered in the Kodanad heist cum murder case.”

Taking a dig at AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami over his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Chief Minister said Palaniswami is claiming to have met Shah to seek funds from the Centre under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) and the metro project, but people knew of his lies.

On the remarks by former AIADMK minister Sellur K Raju on Operation Sindoor, Stalin said that he is a clown and “I took out a rally in support as Operation Sindoor was executed well.”

Stating that the DMK government is giving priority to develop sports by rolling out various schemes across Tamil Nadu, Stalin asked, “Did you know who the sports minister was during the AIADMK regime? But now you all know who it is? Even foreign players are coming to train in Tamil Nadu.”

Later, Stalin visited the Nilgiris Government Medical College Hospital and interacted with students.

The Chief Minister, who is on a five-day visit to Ooty, is scheduled to inaugurate the 127th flower show in the Government Botanical Garden (GBG) on Thursday.

He visited the Theppakadu Elephant Camp on Wednesday and unveiled several new projects. The Chief Minister was accompanied by Member of Parliament A Raja, Chief Whip A Ramachandran, District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru and others.