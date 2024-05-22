Justice R Mahadevan appointed as acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court

CHENNAI: Justice R Mahadevan is appointed as the acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court since the incumbent Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala is retiring from his office on May 23.

The notification released by the Ministry of Law and Justice stated that the President of India Droupadi Murmu has appointed Justice R Mahadevan as the acting Chief Justice of the High Court pursuant to the superannuation of the present Chief Justice.

Justice R Mahadevan will take charge of his office to perform duties as acting Chief Justice from May 24, reads the notification.

Justice Mahadevan was born on June 10, 1963 at Chennai, he completed his law degree at Madras Law College and enrolled in the year 1989.

He practiced in civil, criminal and writ sides with specialization in indirect taxes, customs and central excise matters for 25 years. He also served as an Additional Government Pleader (Taxes) for the Government of Tamil Nadu.

Justice Mahadevan is the senior most judge serving in the High Court, since he was elevated as judge in 2013.