Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava sworn in as Chief Justice of Madras High Court

    AuthorPTIPTI|21 July 2025 4:22 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-07-21 10:54:59  )
    Justice MM Shrivastava sworn in as Chief Justice of Madras HC (Credit: RSLSA website)

    CHENNAI: Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava was on Monday sworn in as Chief Justice of the Madras High Court.

    Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, top government officials, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu, Ministers including Duraimurugan, KN Nehru, EV Velu and AIADMK leaders D Jayakumar and CVe Shanmugam presented bouquet and shawl to Justice Shrivastava.

