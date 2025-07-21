Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava sworn in as Chief Justice of Madras High Court

CHENNAI: Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava was on Monday sworn in as Chief Justice of the Madras High Court.

In a simple function held at the Raj Bhavan here, Governor R N Ravi administered the oath of office to Justice Shirvastava.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, top government officials, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu, Ministers including Duraimurugan, KN Nehru, EV Velu and AIADMK leaders D Jayakumar and CVe Shanmugam presented bouquet and shawl to Justice Shrivastava.