Just-born baby found abandoned in bush; rescued by Tiruchy cops

TIRUCHY: A just-born baby boy was recovered in a thorny bush by the Tiruchy police on Wednesday and was admitted in the Government Hospital.



It is said, the passersby at Kavalkaranpatti in Tiruchy-Kulithalai road heard a mewling noise of a baby and they went to the spot and were shocked to see a just born baby boy was lying there with minor scratches across the body.

They soon passed on the information to the police who rushed to the spot and rescued the baby and rushed to the GH where the baby has been undergoing treatment.

The officials said that it was a healthy baby and probably was born just half an hour ago.

The police registered a case and have been searching for the mother who had abandoned the baby.