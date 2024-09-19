June-August the cruellest; 42 cr Indians fought 'risky' mercury

CHENNAI: With September temperature unusually soaring for the last week, a study conducted by Climate Central revealed that June-August of the present year was India's second hottest season since 1970.

During 29 days in the three months, temperatures were at least three times more likely due to climate change.

"Over 20.5 million people experienced these temperatures exceptionally influenced by climate change for at least 60 days in the past three months, making India the Southern Asian country with the most people exposed to temperatures driven by climate change," the study report said.

Moreover, out of the total population of 1.38 billion people, over 426 million people - nearly a third of the population - experienced at least seven days of potentially risky temperatures.

Over 112 million people experienced at least a month's worth of potentially health-threatening temperatures.

"Several cities saw a significant number of days with temperatures strongly influenced by climate change. Some of the cities most impacted by climate change-driven temperatures were Thiruvananthapuram, Vasai-Virar, Kavaratti, Thane, Mumbai, and Port Blair – all of them experienced 70 days or more with temperatures made at least three times more likely because of climate change," as per the report.

The study found that Mumbai saw 54 days with temperatures exceptionally influenced by climate change. Kanpur and Delhi experienced long streaks of temperatures considered dangerous to human health, with mean temperatures above 39 degrees Celsius.

At the global level, between June and August, 2 billion people (25 per cent of the world population) were exposed to more than 30 days of health-threatening temperatures strongly influenced by climate change.

As many as 72 countries experienced their hottest summer since at least 1970, significantly driven by climate change.

As many as 180 cities in the Northern Hemisphere experienced at least one extreme heatwave from June to August.

More than 4 billion people faced unusual temperatures made at least three times more likely by climate change on August 13, the beak of the global heat.

"High temperatures that were clearly influenced by climate change jeopardized the health of billions around the world during the past three months. No region, country, or city is safe from the deadly threats posed by burning fossil fuels," said Andrew Pershing, vice president for science at Climate Central.