June 19 polls to six RS seats to test alliances

CHENNAI: The June 19 biennial Rajya Sabha polls, notified by the Election Commission of India on Monday, could possibly reshape, or, in the best-case scenario, nearly concretise alliance formations in the State for the 2026 Assembly polls. While it is a nearly settled debate in the DMK-led INDIA bloc, suspense has shrouded the AIADMK camp where uncertainty remains over whether the principal opposition party would renominate PMK’s Dr Anbumani Ramadoss or generously oblige an ambitious DMDK led by Premalatha Vijayakanth or gift one to the BJP as a remotest possibility after reserving one of the two seats for itself.

Highly placed DMK sources disclosed that the high command would most likely offer another term to senior advocate P Wilson and MM Abdulla who are among the six MPs vacating their upper house office in ensuing July.

The ruling party would also honour the promise it made to Makkal Neethi Maiam founder president Kamal Haasan last year and reward an Upper House nomination to him, replacing its incumbent trade union (LPF) general secretary Shanmugham.

Though there was some bad blood between the two parties ahead of the 2024 Parliamentary polls, Chief Minister Stalin might consider a nomination for MDMK if Vaiko insists. But, that is not a given. Should the CM remain firm and dismiss the persuasion of Vaiko, there could be a bumper price in the offing for one of the aspirants in the DMK,” said a DMK senior unwilling to be quoted.

Incumbent organising secretary RS Bharathi and former RS member and party spokesperson TKS Elangovan are making a strong bid for the fourth RS seat.

Considering the alliance bonhomie and relative disinterest for RS nomination in the BJP camp, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palansiwami might face little to no pressure in using the second seat to drive a hard alliance bargain in advance with potential allies for 2026. Grapevine has it that the AIADMK would pick the PMK with a decisive five per cent vote bank over a fast-fading DMDK where Premalatha is desperate to send her son Vijayaprabakar to the RS in return for riding piggyback on the AIADMK next year.

AIADMK sources with knowledge of the calculations disclosed that EPS would prefer minority Tamimalagan Hussain, presidium chairman of AIADMK, to warm up to the Muslim community. However, the communal calculations of EPS did not discourage a sulking former minister D Jayakumar from making a desperate bid for his son Jayavardhan, and erstwhile actor Vindhya from vying for the lone AIADMK seat.