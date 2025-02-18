Jumbo electrocuted in Anthiyur; farmer held

COIMBATORE: Villagers noticed the elephant lying dead on a sugarcane farm at Sembulichampalayam village in Anthiyur Taluk and informed the forest department.

A team led by Erode district forest officer (DFO) Kumili Venkata Appala Naidu visited the spot and examined the elephant’s carcass.

After inquiry, the forest department arrested farmer Chinnasamy (80) for illegally electrifying the fence to prevent wild animals from raiding the sugarcane farm.

His arrest triggered a protest by villagers and farmers, who refused to allow S Sadasivam, wildlife veterinarian of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve, to conduct a post-mortem.

After a post-mortem, the carcass was buried after retrieving its two tusks.

