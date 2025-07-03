Judicial probe into custodial death begins

MADURAI: Judicial probe into the custodial death of B. Ajith Kumar, a security guard in Madappuram Bathrakali Amman temple at Tiruppuvanam in Sivaganga district, has been launched.

As per the directive of the Madurai bench of Madras High Court, the Fourth Additional District Judge, Madurai, S John Sundarlal Suresh began his probe on Wednesday.

Ajith Kumar was allegedly beaten to death by a special team of police in a case of suspected jewel theft. Ajith was picked up by the police on suspicion on June 27 and was subjected to beatings and torture, and succumbed to injuries suffered during his torture. He died on June 29, and his death sparked outrage in the community.

Already, five cops were arrested over the custodial death, and Manamadurai DSP was said to be suspended.

The Judge inspected the spot where the police tortured him and questioned police personnel about the CSR in connection with the jewel theft and several witnesses for hours together. Subsequently, the Judge also questioned some employees of the HR&CE Department.

On Tuesday, the High Court wanted action to be more stringent and insisted that no police officer should be involved in such acts in the future. The court also directed the State to initiate all appropriate action against the higher officials who were involved in the case and submit a status report. The Judge will submit findings of the report before the High Court on July 8, sources said.