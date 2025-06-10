Judge enrolls daughter in government school in Sivakasi, leads by example

CHENNAI: With many government officials are taking the lead in encouraging the public to enroll their children in government schools, a subordinate judge has now joined the league and enrolled his daughter in a government school in Sivakasi.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Vijaya Bharathi, a judge who hails from Sankarankovil in Tenkasi district, was recently transferred to the Sivakasi subordinate court from Pudukkottai.

In an effort to lead by example, judge Vijaya Bharathi, enrolled his seven-year-old daughter Anbirkiniya in the second grade of a Tamil medium education at the Viswanatham Panchayat Union Middle School.

The school's headmaster Dhanapal and other teachers welcomed the student as the judge himself showed up and enrolled his daughter in a government school, setting an example for other government officials.