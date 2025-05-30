Joined DMK alliance for the nation's good, says Kamal Haasan

CHENNAI: Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on Friday said that he joined the DMK alliance for the good of the nation.

He was responding to questions outside Anna Arivalayam after meeting DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin to thank him for allotting a Rajya Sabha seat.

"The country needs it, that's why I have come," he said firmly, raising his finger, when asked about his earlier criticism of the DMK's family politics and his decision to join the alliance.

Haasan added that he would file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha seat on the date decided by the DMK.

When asked about pro-Kannada groups demanding an apology for his comment that Kannada was born from Tamil, Haasan reiterated that he would not apologise, asserting that he has always believed in law and justice.

"This is a democratic country. I believe in law and justice. I believe love will always triumph. My love for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala is genuine. No one will doubt it -except those with an agenda.," he told reporters.

On the Karnataka government threatening to ban his upcoming movie, Thug Life, he said, "I have been threatened before. If I am wrong, I will apologise. If I am not, then I won't."

Earlier this week, the actor-politician had stated that Tamil was the mother of Kannada while welcoming Sandalwood superstar Shiva Rajkumar as his "own brother" at an event promoting Thug Life, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam.

Following his remarks, a controversy erupted in Karnataka, with several Kannada groups condemning the statement and demanding an apology from Kamal Haasan.