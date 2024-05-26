Join AIADMK and hail Jayalalithaa: Udhayakumar to BJP chief

MADURAI: AIADMK MLA and Deputy Leader of the Opposition RB Udhayakumar on Saturday said let BJP state president K Annamalai join AIADMK and speak in praise of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

Referring to Annamalai’s statement on Jayalalithaa that she followed the ideology of Hindutva and after her lifetime, we (BJP) are following it, Udhayakumar said it seems that there’s some bizarre political calculus in such a statement.

Citing these, Udhayakumar wondered how people could accept this kind of statement from Annamalai. Talking to reporters after offering Annadhanam at Kottaimedu village near Alanganallur in Madurai district to mark the 70th birthday celebration of Edappadi K Palaniswami, AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition, Udhayakumar asked why Annamalai was reluctant to speak about any achievements of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former prime minister and senior BJP leader LK Advani.

“Therefore, we (the AIADMK) would accept Annamalai’s statement if he joined hands with the AIADMK,” he said. Further, Udhayakumar exuded confidence that the AIADMK-led front would achieve a massive victory in the 2024 LS polls.