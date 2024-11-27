‘Jobless’ remark on Ramadoss: Sekarbabu rules out apology, says CM Stalin did nothing wrong

CHENNAI: Defending Chief Minister MK Stalin over his comments on PMK founder S Ramadoss, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) PK Sekarbabu said that no unparliamentary words were used by the DMK president and there was no need to issue an apology. He also added that they don't have the habit of tendering apologies.

Those who seek apology should think about what kind of words they have used against political leaders in the past, Sekarbabu said on Tuesday. He questioned the need for tendering an apology.

"Did our leader use any unparliamentary word? Or words that spread terrorism? He meant that statements issued by him (S Ramadoss) were unwarranted. So, how can we say it is wrong and why should he tender an apology," the Minister wondered while responding to a question on the demand of PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss seeking CM's apology for calling senior Ramadoss ‘jobless.’

The CM made the remark when reporters asked him about the PMK founder's statement seeking his explanation on Adani's visit to Chennai and his purported meetings.

While responding to a question on whether non-Hindus would be barred from handling the affairs of the HR&CE department, Sekarbabu said that the present dispensation sticks to its ideology of everything for everyone and follows the law of the land. “We will adhere to the HR&CE Act in running the department and temple affairs, said the minister.

He also hit back at filmmaker and PMK candidate Thangar Bachan for his jibe that the “CM knew nothing.” Ramadoss was issuing statements only to help the CM function effectively, Thangar Bachan claimed. Sekarbabu said Thangar Bachan extolled the CM during his birthday celebration a year ago. “Even the DMK functionary cannot match him in praising the CM," Sekarbabu said.

On BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan's demand for action against singer Isaivani of Casteless Collective over abusing Hindu gods through the ‘I am sorry Ayyappa’ song, the minister said that he was aware of the police complaints regarding the issue. He continued that the present government treats all religions equally and it would never allow anyone to insult any religion. "We will consult with legal experts and take action if there was any wrong on the part of the singer," he added.