Job fairs to be held for students from government colleges across TN

CHENNAI: The Higher Education Department will be organising job fairs for students from government and aided colleges across the State.

“The TN government has taken many efforts to help students from government colleges, both engineering and arts & science colleges, to find jobs,” a senior official from the department said. “To achieve this, job fairs have been conducted in these colleges every year.”

To facilitate more employment opportunities for students, placement cells in State-owned colleges have been revamped. “Placement cells have been filled with teachers as placement officers,” the official added. “The department has already tied-up with several organisations including multinational companies. This year, more firms will be coming for the job fairs.”

As per official records, the Department of Employment and Training had organised micro job fairs in Ariyalur, Thoothukudi, and Mayiladuthurai on September 12. “The Cuddalore job fair was organised the next day. Placement drives in Virudhunagar, Tirupur, and Salem will be held on September 19,” he stated. “Employment opportunities will also be created through job fairs at Kallakurichi, Tenkasi and Tiruvannamalai this month.

Dates will be updated soon on https://www.tnprivatejobs.tn.gov.in/.”